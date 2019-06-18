<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has described the attitude of a 32-year old Nigerian, Jeffrey Apkovweta Ewohime who destroyed several properties of the Nigerian embassy in London as despicable and condemnable.

In a statement by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said that such an attitude was unpatriotic, and an unconscionable act of indiscipline

Dabiri-Erewa said she received a report that Emohime went to the Nigeria Embassy in London on Monday,

He had approached the Embassy to collect his passport which expired since Nov 2017 at about 2 p.m and was told collection of passports closes at 1pm.

He then insisted on collecting his passport, and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce.

According to reports from the Embassy, it would of course be wrong to hand over his passport to him, without his collection slip,

He thereafter left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars,5 belonging to the mission, and 2 to visitors who parked near by.

His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is a bullet proof.

“I am told that he has been arrested by the police. This is a despicable act, which must be condemned by all. Of course, the law must take its course”, .

Dabiri-Erewa implored Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times in all circumstances.