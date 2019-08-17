<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of Abia Youths under the auspices of Abia Youth Vanguard (AYV) has called on the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu led government to probe the activities of his ex-finance commissioner.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the youths accused the former commissioner of finance of still carrying out financial transactions with banks on behalf of the state even even such duties are already vested in the permanent secretary ministry of finance and others pending the appointment of a new Commissioner.

In the statement signed by secretary of the group, Emmanuel Ukwa, the youths asked Governor Ikpeazu to stop the ex-commissioner from “parading” himself as finance commissioner, as he was yet to appoint anyone in that capacity.

They argued that their major interest was to ensure that citizens of Abia state enjoy the dividends of democracy as promised by Governor Ikpeazu, adding that they will not allow anyone to pocket funds meant for the development of the state.

“We appeal to the Abia State Government to probe the activities of the former Finance Commissioner based on the many allegations leveled against him and save the state from looming economic sabotage.

“We also call on Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu to, as a matter of urgency stop Mr. Obinna Oriaku from parading himself as Commissioner for Finance by dishing out instructions to banks.

“We understand that our governor, in his peaceful manner is ensuring that those found to have perpetuated corruption against Abia are brought to book. That singular fact is what drives us to speak out and condemn and also call on such persons to respectfully desist from every act of impunity before the wrath of the law get hold of them.”

“Some weeks ago, we the Abia Youth Vanguard brought to the fore a lot of issues bordering on the malfeasance of our collective patrimony in Abia State; especially as regards some actions of the immediate past Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Obinna Oriaku, while in office.

“But instead of reacting satisfactorily to the concerns of Abians, he (Mr Oriaku) went on to presented in a rebuttal he published in some national dailies, some explanations we considered poor and lacking in substance. We had expected this former Commissioner to be in sober reflection, given the too many unsavory allegations levelled against him.

“We also expected him to apologize to Abians. But Unfortunately, information reaching us is that Mr. Oriaku has continued to act and carry out duties of Finance Commissioner, dishing-out instructions to banks on behalf of Abia state Government, even when such duties are temporarily designated to the Accountant General and the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary till such a time a new Commissioner of Finance is nominated by the Governor, cleared by the House of Assembly and sworn in by the Governor of the State.

“We are displeased by this development. Therefore, we urge Mr. Oriaku to step aside forthwith and resist any attempt to continue on this path. We also call on all well meaning Abians to speak out against this corruption-like actions of the ex-finance commissioner and others like him, who have sworn to hold Abia to ransom and are out to ruin the progress of the state and the hard work of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“We mean not to keep quiet and allow some people whose interest are to enrich themselves with funds meant for Abia’s development succeed.

“We say no to corrupt persons holding political office in Abia and we insist that rule of law must be upheld in the state like done in other states of the federation.

“Abia Youth Vanguard once again is seizing this opportunity to call on all lovers of Abia state to speak up to ensure that impunity is stopped in the state.”