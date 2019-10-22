<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abia State University, Uturu, said on Monday that there was no rift between it and the state House of Assembly, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

Professor Uche E Ikonne, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, revealed this on Monday while fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital.

This is coming as the Abia Assembly, last week, passed a resolution asking the university to revise its imposition of over N100, 000 acceptance fee on fresh students of the school with immediate effect.

Ikonne said though the state Assembly frowned at the new acceptance fee charged on fresh students for 2019/2020 academic session, the ivory tower imposed the fee in line with the high standard of studies the university is currently offering.

He described ABSU as one the few state universities where school fees are low, saying that contrary to the notion in some quarters, Abia State University provides excellent academic programmes with minimum school fees charged.

The ABSU VC noted that though the Assembly was right in carrying out its oversight function as it concerned the institution, the school was in a better position to properly manage the ivory tower based on circumstances on ground.

The vice chancellor disclosed that in order to reform both the administrative and academic programmes of the school, the regime in 2015 introduced a concept called “our story must change model” and that since the commencement of the mantra, Abia State University has ranked amongst the best state universities in the country.