Abia speaker commissions another road in Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has officially opened the newly reconstructed Immaculate Heart Road in Umungasi Aba, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Ikpeazu assured that the road which was built with Cement Pavement Technology would last 25 years.

He said it is wrong to build roads without drainages, maintaining that subsequent administration would not come back to reconstruct any road his administration constructed.

Ikpeazu equally assured that he would complete and commission all road projects embarked upon by his government, including the Osisiọma flyover. According to him, he would continue to work for the people of the state until his last day in office.

The Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu said the road is very critical to the residents of the area and Aba in general.

He added that the continuous commissioning of roads by Ikpeazu was proof that the administration has fulfilled its campaign promises, assuring that he would continue to commission more roads until 2023.

Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji and other House members present assured they would always support do the Governor by appropriating funds for more infrastructural development.