Abia State government will on Monday in Umuahia, the state capital inaugurate a committee that will verify ongoing and completed projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) across the 17 local governments in the state.

The committee which is expected to be inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chris Ezem is expected to turn in their reports within two weeks

Members of the committee include Bishop Sunday Onuoha (Chairman), Elder Nwala Richard (Secretary), Engr Uzor Nwankwo (Member), Mr. Gabriel Aguwa Paul (Member), Chief Jude Chijioke Ndukwe (Member).

At the time of this report, the state government is yet to make public the terms of reference of the committee, though a source within the circles of governance disclosed that the terms of reference of the committee would be made open on Monday when they would be inaugurated by the SSG.

Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu had pledged to collaborate with the NDDC in its renewed effort to address the issues confronting the people when he received in audience the Acting Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Gbene (Dr) Joi Nuneih and her team at Government House Umuahia.

The Governor noted that it was the first time NDDC is responding to the issues that confront the people and commended the inclusion approach introduced by the Ag. MD.

He called for support to the new NDDC boss in her bid remodeling the NDDC in order to cater for the needs of oil producing communities.

Ikpeazu who called on the Nuneih led NDDC to embark on projects dispassionately also lauded the member of the House Committee on NDDC and representative of Bende in the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for his quality representation.

Gbene Nuneih while disclosing that there are a total of Six Hundred and Thirty-Three (633) NDDC projects at various stages in the state, saying that their visit to Abia was to see things for themselves and also to officially handover the list of NDDC projects in the state to the Governor.

According to her, the essence was to avoid duplication of projects and to do away with agents and regretted the disappointing state of the oil communities.

Mrs. Nuneih stated the commission’s commitment is to have credibility as well as to collaborate with the states with a view to working directly with the rural communities.

Also, the member representing Bende Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu stated the need to clean up the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and also get things right.

Kalu noted that with the presentation of the list of projects in the State, duplication of projects will be circumvented considering the paucity of funds in the State.

He also stated that the tour will bring about a proper needs assessment analysis of the people while assuring the Governor that the commission will live up to expectations.