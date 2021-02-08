



About five hotels located within Aba North council area, Abia State have reportedly been sealed by the COVID-19 monitoring team in the area.

Newsmen gathered the team led by one Barr. Nkoro sealed the hotels due to what it described as public negligence and poor compliance to COVID-19 protocols stipulated for hotel operators by the state government.

A source disclosed that those who failed to comply with the state government’s directives on COVID-19 would be arrested and prosecuted at the mobile court.

Meanwhile, the Abia State government has banned all night clubs and cultural activities in the state.

In a statement by the chairman of the state COVID-19 committee, Barr. Chris Ezem, warned that eateries and hoteliers who contravene the COVID-19 protocols by the state government would pay N100, 000 fine.

According to Ezem who is also the Secretary to the State Government, burials and wedding ceremonies have been restricted to 50 persons while churches are to accommodate 50 persons per stream.

He also explained that wearing of face mask is still compulsory, warning that any contravention would attract N5, 000 fine.

“Whilst night vigil and crusades are totally banned. All religious places of worship must pass at its entrances’ “No face mask No entry” sign.





“All covid-19 market Committees are to be revived and must ensure total compliance with all covid-19 protocols at all markets failing which Government will not hesitate to shut down such market and proscribe its Union.

“All burials and weddings must be limited to 50 persons only and maintain all covid-19 protocols. Traditional rulers of communities must liaise with the Local Government Chairman of the relevant Local Government and set up an enforcement Committee made up of people of integrity to ensure compliance. The enforcement Committee is at liberty to stop any burial or wedding in contravention.

“All public places, ministries and parastatals must paste at their entrances “No face masks No entry” sign. All schools, private and public, must observe all covid-19 protocols. Government encourages all well spirited Abians to donate face masks and hand sanitizers to our schools, religious organizations and public places.

“There shall be an Abia Covid-19 day where all and sundry will come out to enforce covid-19 protocol. The date will be made public soon. Community testing and sample collection is ongoing in all the 17 LGA’s. LGA Covid-19 Committee are in place and are to sensitize and enforce all covid-19 protocols in and around the relevant Local Government”, the statement read in part.