The governments of the Republic of Rwanda and Abia State have agreed to work together for the mutual development of both governments and their peoples. The agreement was reached on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Ministry of External Affairs, Kigali in the Republic of Rwanda.

Leading a high powered delegation from Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was in Kigali for the 2018 Transform Africa Summit, said he had studied the impressive socioeconomic growth of the East African country with a view to adopting some of the success strategies of the Paul Kagame government to ensure that Abians continue to enjoy even greater dividends of democracy under his administration.

Giving a brief background about his State, the governor said that “Abia is one of the most economically viable states in Nigeria. With the largest concentration of MSMEs in the country, Abia is a base for massive industrial and commercial activities, and can feed the entire continent with various manufactured goods from her MSME centre in Aba”.

The governor promised to work with the authorities in Abuja to ensure that Nigeria becomes part of SMART AFRICA, saying that Abia state will benefit greatly from the single market platform being canvassed by AU due to the entrepreneurial and commercial nature of the people who are the biggest assets of the state.

Dr Ikpeazu further said his administration is in the process of recalibrating the economy of Abia State, hence, his desire to look for partnerships with progressive countries like Rwanda, who have advanced greatly in technology and other sectors. He said he plans to build a smart city and will leverage the opportunity of his participation at the TAS 2018 to hold discussions with investors and developers.

In an earlier engagement, the governor had extolled the sterling leadership qualities of President Paul Kagame who has successfully rebuilt the social fabrics of the country from the ruins of genocide and has repositioned Rwanda as a major technology and economic destination in East Africa. He said that his visit to the genocide memorial Centre gave him a glimpse of the immense work done by the president and his team in rebuilding a united, strong and virile nation.

On their part, the government of Rwanda led by Ambassador Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Clare Akamanzi, the CEO of Rwanda Development Board, thanked the governor for his ingenious and excellent description of the opportunities in Abia State.

Ambassador Nduhungirehe said that President Kagame was leading the move to economically integrate Africa into a single market to promote intercontinental trade which will evolve into a new Africa that is united, prosperous with ease of cross border trade.

He said that for the past decade, President Kagame has remained determined to building a knowledge based economy which led to the massive investments in technology and ICT. While reiterating that Rwanda government will be very keen to partner with the government and people of Abia State especially in the areas of trade, commerce, ICT, agriculture etc, the ambassador proposed an economic partnership that will be of mutual benefit for their citizens.

He further promised that the government of Rwanda will work with their ambassador in Nigeria to schedule a visit to Abia soon.