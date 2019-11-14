<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State government has concluded arrangements for a long term economic development plan to facilitate rapid development of the state.

Permanent Secretary and Executive Secretary, Abia State Planning Commission, Dr. (Mrs.) Nnenna Chikezie, who disclosed this during the opening of a three-day Approach Meeting of Abia State Long-Term Development Plan Draft Agenda held at Umuahia said the state is looking at 30 years long-term sustainable development plan.

The Approach Meeting drew participants from various sectors, including civil societies, public and private sectors as well as civil servants from relevant cadres.

She said that the essence of the Approach Meeting is to draw out a long-term development plan for Abia State, following the directives of the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, that the Planning Commission drives the entire process.

“The objective is to initiate framework, discuss the tools that would be needed to drive this process and at the end bring in every stakeholder to the table, so that a development plan that is all-inclusive would be produced,” she said.

She said it was a process that must be completed before the year would end.

According to the Mrs Chikezie, the governor’s directives followed the impressive performance of the Abia team in a competition that took place recently in South East/South South, disclosing that the state government was collaborating with Partnership Initiative for Niger Delta (PIND) to achieve the goal, adding that realiation of the plan would help the state access help from donor agencies as they would be able to see and assess the economic road map of the state.