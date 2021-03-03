



The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Abia has announced the suspension of its six-week-old strike embarked upon to demand the payment of arrears of teachers’ salaries.

The suspension was contained in a statement jointly issued in Umuahia on Tuesday by Mr Kizito Kalu and Mrs Nnenna Okonkwo, the State Chairman and Secretary.

The union stated that the resolve to suspend the action was “based on the intervention and extensive deliberation on the plight of Abia teachers” by its national leadership.

It said that during the union’s deliberations with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu on Monday, it was resolved that “the government will make teachers’ salaries top priority”.

It was further stated that “the state government has agreed to liquidate all the outstanding arrears of salaries owed to both Senior and Junior Secondary School teachers in the state before the end of 2021.”





Other agreements reached at the meeting included that government would also pay N10,000 flat to the teachers, being the addition to workers’ salary in the state.

It was also stated that government had directed that the check-off dues and Teachers’ Retirement Contributions should be paid to the teachers along with every salary payment.

The statement added that it was agreed that “the issues on policy matters will also be addressed, when the whole documentations on promotion implementation, leave grants and others are made available”.

“Based on the understanding reached with the NUT leadership, we have been directed to inform you that the strike is hereby suspended.

“Teachers are by this notice directed to go back to classes on Wednesday, March 3.”

The state NUT expressed profound gratitude to its national leadership for its solidarity, unity, support and cooperation to the Abia struggle.

It hoped “that those offices involved in the implementation of all the resolutions will do the needful”.