



The Secretary of Nigeria Darts Federation, Etim Udokang, on Friday in Abuja said Abia has been picked to host the first edition of the National Darts Championship.

Udokang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state government has already promised to support the five-day championship.

He said the sport’s technical coaching course and the national championship will hold from April 22 to April 27 at the Ridge Club hotel, Umuahia in Abia state.

The secretary said the federation has decided to hold the technical coaching course and the championship together so as to make the event convenient for the organisers and participants.

“We have received approval from the state government to host and support the championship. We have all the facilities to make the event an interesting one.

“The championship will be divided into two. The technical coaching course will hold from April 22 to April 23, while the championship holds between April 24 and April 27.

“It is an open championship for male and female, while the junior, cadet and senior categories will be involved in the competition which will help to bring athletes together from the 36 states of the federation.

“The event will be glamorous and it will help us to discover good players who will represent the country at future international championships,” he said.

Udokang said the technical coaching course was earlier scheduled but it had to be postponed due to logistics reasons.

“Now, everything have been put in place for the success of the championship in April.’’

He said the federation would also organise another championship in June, while the first edition of the league would also hold this year.