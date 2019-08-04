<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has commended Abia indigenes in the Diaspora for their untiring towards education development through their planned provision of scholarship for Abia children.

Ikpeazu who was speaking at his Country Home, Umuobiakwa when he played host to a delegation of Abia State Indigenes in Diaspora, United Kingdom, led by its president, Mr. Uche Kay.

The governor, who promised that his government would do everything necessary to encourage them to invest in the state, also assured that he would provide the necessary ambiance that makes them achieve the establishment of their proposed school in the state.

Earlier in his speech, Kay said Abians living in the United Kingdom are motivated by the Governor’s educational development policy and decided to come home to assist in the education of Abia children.

He disclosed that they have concluded plans to provide scholarship to five children in each of the 17 LGAs totaling 85 persons.

The plan according to him is to make the scholarship an annual one, revealing that the target is to give 500 Abia children scholarship between now and 2023.

He explained that the scholarship scheme which is for students from JSS 1 to SS3 would cater for their uniforms, books, school fees, Junior and Senior WAEC and every other fee they have to pay during the period.