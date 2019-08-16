<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A youth pressure group, Concerned Abia Youths, CAY, has urged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to prevail on some former commissioners to stop meddling in the governance of the state.

This is even as the group accused a former w of Finance of allegedly parading himself still as commissioner and issuing directives to financial institutions on behalf of the state government.

Chairman of CAY, Cyril Ahamefula, also expressed concern over the safety of the state’s funds given the former commissioner’s alleged involvement in the use of his consultancy firm to manage the financial transactions of the state without appropriate approval.

Recall that CAY had earlier tasked the commissioner to provide answers over allegations that his consultancy firm lacks the legal status to execute financial projects, like biometric data, wage bill and payroll management in the state.

However, the former commissioner distanced himself from being a member of the consultancy firm, stressing that his current ordeal over the management of state finance is political.

However, Ahamefula in a fresh statement yesterday said: “As concerned youths from the state, we are deeply worried that despite the petitions raised over the financial activities of a former Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, he still gives directives on behalf of the state government on the finances of the state.

“We have it on good authority that he communicates with and gives directives to financial institutions on behalf of the state government even after he was relieved of his position as Finance Commissioner by the governor.”

The CAY Chairman urged Governor Ikpeazu to look into the matter before it gets out of hand.

“We urge our amiable governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to ask the former commissioner and others, who may be engaged in such practice, to desist before they drag his administration in the mud.”