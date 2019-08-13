<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A coalition of youths in Abia State under the aegis of Abia Youths Vanguard, has told Governor Okezie Ikeazu not to appoint anyone with corruption record in his cabinet.

The group has also accused the former State Commissioner for Finance, of being responsible for non payment of workers’ salary and pension arrears within the first four years of Ikpeazu’s administration.

The youth group claimed that there was high rate of misappropriation and corrupt engagements of state funds by the finance ministry, alleging that many of its unwarranted dealings hampered accomplishment of some developmental projects in the state.

Responding to a recent rebuttal publication accredited to the former commissioner wherein he refuted allegations of financial corrupt practices, the group alleged that the former Commissioner perpetrated numerous anomalies against the progress of the state.

The group in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja signed by Emmanuel Ukwa, said that the erstwhile Commissioner should not be given a place in the present government of Abia State and called on Governor Ikpeazu to purge Abia government of all forms of corruption through his appointments.

They also told the governor to ensure that the State funds are entrusted in the hands of prudent citizens who will properly manage and ensure that workers and pensioners are not owned, and government projects are executed accordingly.

The statement read; “Modern life and living revolves around money. The relatively scarce characteristic of money makes “prudence” in its management top-most priority.

“Our attention was drawn to the publication of Vanguard, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 on page number 30, wherein a full page advertorial sponsored by “Concerned Abia Youths Forum”, signed by its Chairman Comrade Cyril Ahamefula, et al, raised a question-mark on the person of Obinna Oriaku.

“You can not be claiming that you have saved Abia from “hawks” when there are no physical evidences to support your much taunted managerial prowess to counter those who are constantly saying that you are the real enemy of the state.”