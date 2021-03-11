



Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has received his first dose of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Umuahia.

The Governor was vaccinated by his Personal Physician, Dr. Mike Enyinnaya, at the Government House, Umuahia.

Speaking after receiving the vaccine, Ikpeazu encouraged all those within the age bracket recommended to take the opportunity of the availability of the vaccine to get vaccinated.

In his words; “the deployment of the vaccine as a device to fight COVID-19 is a global decision endorsed by the World Health Organization and captured by the NCDC which is the lead agency in Nigeria that is battling covid-19 and charged everybody to key into the agenda.”

Earlier, the Governor had formally received the official consignment of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the federal government.





In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Chinagozie Adindu, assured that the vaccine is good and effective; stressing that after this first dose, those vaccinated would receive another second short in the next two months between 8 and 12 weeks.

He disclosed that the quantity will be enough for the frontline health workers, all health workers in the State, both of public and private hospitals, members of the State Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial Task Force, law enforcement agencies among other frontlineers.

Adindu said the second batch of the vaccine would target the vulnerable and those that have underlining ailments and the elderly, adding that at the end of the year, 40 per cent of Abia residents would have been vaccinated.