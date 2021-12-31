Abia governor signs 2022 budget into law

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Friday signed into Law the 2022 Abia State Government Appropriation Bill of N147, 282, 196, 200 thus becoming one of the states that sustained the January to December budget cycle.

According to Onyebuchi Omemanka, “this Budget becomes effective, tomorrow, January 1st, 2022”.

The Budget has a Capital Expenditure Profile of =N= 79, 779, 887, 500 while Recurrent Expenditure has an outlay of N67, 502, 318, 700.

The Abia governor, it will be recalled had on December 14, 2021, presented to the State Assembly, an Appropriation Bill in the sum of N147, 787, 781, 300 which on Thursday, December 30, 2021, signed into law.

Ikpeazu during the signing ceremony expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for their display of patriotism in the expeditious review and passage of the Appropriation Bill.

While assuring the Assembly and the people of Abia State that he will be relentless in the implementation of this budget for the peace, order and welfare of the people of Abia State, said he guided his administration to implement its programmes for the year 2022 in record time.

The governor, therefore, tasked agencies of the state government with specific obligations in this budget to take their assignments very seriously.

In particular, he challenged revenue-earning agencies in the State to redouble their efforts and carry out their jobs with greater transparency and a deeper sense of patriotism.

A statement from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Omemanka said with this, Abia State has sustained the January to December budget cycle and this Budget becomes effective, tomorrow, January 1st, 2022.