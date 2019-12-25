<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law after the State House of Assembly had on Tuesday passed into law the sum of N137, 419, 617, 116 (One Hundred and Thirty Seven Billion, Four Hundred and Nineteen Million, Six Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, One Hundred and Sixteen Naira) as next year’s budget for the State.

Signing the Abia State 2020 Appropriation Bill christened “Budget Of Economic Repositioning” into law at Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu lauded the leadership of the State House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the Bill.

The Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu in a release on Wednesday while quoting the governor stated that it was the first time since he (Ikpeazu) assumed office in 2015 that he is signing an Appropriation Bill before the commencement of the financial year and assured that his administration would do all within its powers to implement the budget.

According to the governor, the budget aims at supporting the rapid development of the State as well as impacting on the lives of Abia people, especially those living in rural areas and promised to ensure timely execution of projects captured in the budget.

Ikpeazu went further to express hope that there will be further improvements in the performance of the budget and advised various Ministries and implementation units to adhere strictly to the budget provisions.

Presenting the approved 2020 Appropriation Bill to the Governor, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, stated that members of the 7th Assembly worked hard to ensure the early passage of the Bill in order to support the realization of the development agenda of the Governor.

Other members of the state executive council, including the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, Secretary to State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hon D K Uduma, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, his counterparts in the Finance and Special Duties Ministries respectively, Dr Aham Uko and Chief Chimaobi Ebisike, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr A. C. B. Agbazuere among other top government functionaries including the Permanent Secretary of the State Planning Commission, Dr Nnenna Chikezie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Matters, Hon. Tony Mezie Nwubani were present at the event.

Members of the Abia State House of Assembly who accompanied the Speaker to the signing ceremony include the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu, Majority Leader, Honourable Solomon Akpulonu, Minority Leader, Honourable Abraham Oba, Member representing Isiala Ngwa North, Honourable Ginger Onwusibe, Member Representing Ohafia North, Honourable Mandela Obasi and member representing Bende South, Honourable Emmanuel Ndubuisi along with the Permanent Secretary/Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Sir John Pedro Irokansi.