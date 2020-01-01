<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has reiterated the state government’s commitment to sustain socio-economic development through implementation of improved policies and programmes in 2020.

Ikpeazu made this known in his New Year message to the people in Umuahia on Wednesday.

The governor said that 2020 had provided an avenue for a new paradigm in Abia and there were finance and logistics modalities to increase infrastructure development.

“We are also working toward the completion of the processes required for the drawdown of the African Development Bank facility that will enable the revamp of infrastructure in the state.

“This year, we will continue to partner with the World Bank through NEWMAP, RAMP and other intervention programmes by sustaining the payment of counterpart funds to ensure continuation of these projects.

“We will intensify pursuit of ongoing partnerships to ensure that the Enyimba Economic City project is realised. It is expected that the first phase of construction of the project shall commence shortly,

“It is in collaboration with our private partners and anchor tenants. We have no doubt whatsoever that the project will succeed,” Ikpeazu said.

He described the agricultural sector as a key pillar in Abia development agenda, saying that the government would intensify support for marketing and primary production of agricultural produce.

He urged the people to invest their resources in the state, as the gesture would enable its economy to grow faster and transform it into an investors’ haven.