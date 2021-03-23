



Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Tuesday expressed the readiness of his administration to facilitate the delivery of more road projects in Aba and the state.

Ikpeazu said this while inspecting the ongoing reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, as part of the resumption of a statewide-project-inspection programme, tagged “Kinetic Abia Project Tour” in Aba.

He said that the government would deliver high quality roads as part of its efforts to rebuild Aba and improve the wellbeing of its residents.

He appealed to the residents to support the government to achieve its goal of transforming Aba by assisting the contractors handling the projects and protecting the infrastructure.

The governor said that he would remain irrevocably committed to changing the narratives of Aba in the area of infrastructural development.

He said that the Port Harcourt Road project was financed solely by the state government without any Federal Government’s intervention.

Ikpeazu said that his aim of opening up roads in Aba was to decongest traffic in the state capital as well as create a conducive atmosphere for trade and commerce.





According to him, the Port Harcourt Road will be constructed into six lanes with street lights on each lane and added that the contractor will deliver a quality job.

He said that any form of negative propaganda by the opposition would not deter him from delivering the best to the residents of the state.

Ikpeazu urged the residents to exercise patience as the government would work tirelessly to ensure the timely completion of all the ongoing road projects in Aba.

He added that the government was working hard to ensure that more roads would be completed and delivered to the people before the rainy season starts.

Ikpeazu also said that the state government was responsible for financing various its road projects, especially, the Osusu Road.

He said that Abia government started and finished the reconstruction of Osusu road as well as other road projects in the state to increase its socioeconomic development.

The governor said that the greatest encouragement that the people could give in appreciation of government’s efforts is a strong support for government’s programmes and policies.

Newsmen report that the governor also inspected the level of work done on Ngwa and Obohia Roads in Aba.