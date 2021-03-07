



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has assured the residents of Aba that three major roads in the city, Port Harcourt Road, Ngwa Road, Ohanku Road as well as Ndiegoro, will soon wear a new look as his administration is committed to the total rebuilding of infrastructure in the town.

The governor was speaking at the 2021 Convention and N20 Million Visual Studio Fund Launch of The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Aba Presbytery held at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, First Aba Parish, on Sunday, contended that getting Aba right in terms of infrastructure is getting the economy of the Old Eastern Region, including the West African sub-region fixed.

According to him, his government, working with the World Bank will spend N27 billion on those roads, even as he announced of a plan to construct a five and half killometre tunnel to channel flood water from Ndiegoro to the Aba River.

This, he acknowledged, will permanently tackle the problem of flooding which has become the major challenge confronting those areas in recent past.

Ikpeazu promised that the state will witness greater development in the days ahead and called for the support and understanding of Abians, even as he thanked all churches in the state for their sustained prayers and support for him and urged them not to relent.





The Abia governor, who described himself as a child of grace, said grace is a mystery by God which positions one for greatness and service.

He therefore congratulated his Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai on his meritorious award as the Father of the Year of the church, describing him as his close friend.

In his address, the Moderator, Aba Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, The Rt. Rev. Bassey Umoh appreciated the efforts of Governor Ikpeazu in providing vital infrastructure and amenities that are requisite for the sustainable development of the State; “especially the governor’s strives in improved road network in Aba”.

He equally thanked the governor for granting the request made by the Prelate of the church in regard to the allotment of land to the church at World Bank Estate Aba.

According to him, the purpose of the annual convention was to thank God for His mercies in the years past as well as to appreciate those who have used their blessings for the support of the church and good of humanity.

Earlier in a sermon on the topic, “Grace For My Time” the guest speaker, Rev Dr. Don Odunze Jnr said that the battle of life is about grace of God, adding that life will be a difficult struggle if one does not have the grave of the Almighty.

He prayed that God’s grace will envelope Christians and make them to have good success.