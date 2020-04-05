<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 pandemic to commence distribution of palliative materials to the 17 council areas of the state, from Tuesday 7th April 2020.

Commissioner for Information and member, state management committee on COVID-19, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement, said such palliative materials include food, sanitizers and protective face masks, among others.

He explained that the materials are to be dispatched to vulnerable persons using previously identified channels such as churches, state geriatric care agency, town unions and traditional rulers as well as existing school feeding program structure in the state.





In his words,” The Governor identified the categories of people who will benefit from the palliatives. These include the vulnerable groups, people above 70 years, children and women who work for their daily living. We are going to make use of previously identified channels such as churches, state geriatric care agency, town unions and traditional rulers as well as existing school feeding program structure in the state to reach the beneficiaries.

“Civil servants and government appointees are excluded from the palliatives. Those who are working at the federal ministries, departments and agencies and those who own businesses are also excluded.”

He urged residents of the state to obey government regulations on the COVID-19 pandemic and observe hygienic practices such as social distancing, use of sanitizers, mask and other personal protection equipment.