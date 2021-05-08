Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated five 2021 NYSC Presidential Awardees who are graduates of Abia State University, Uturu, for making the University and the State proud.

Ikpeazu made the commendation while receiving the management team of the university led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu who was in Umuahia to formally present the 2021 NYSC Presidential Awardees to him.

He commended ABSU for their commitment to producing the best and expressed joy that five graduates of Abia State University were among the one hundred and one Presidential awardees.

The governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, added that such feat could only be attained in an environment that promotes excellence and urged the institution to sustain the feat.





Ikpeazu who announced cash awards to the five graduates maintained that the state is doing well academically and commended the awardees for embarking on impactful and life saving projects which earned them the awards.

While describing the awardees as future entrepreneurs, Ikpeazu urged them to utilize the opportunities of automatic employment and furthering their education given them by the federal government to improve themselves more, academically first before seeking jobs.

Presenting the awardees to the Governor, Professor Ogbulu said the institution is committed to surpassing the high standard already set by the previous leadership of the university and lauded the numerous achievements made so far by the government especially in the areas of massive road construction, educational transformation.

The overall best awardee, a graduate of the Department of Marketing, Anyaogu Onyinyechi Rejoice, expressed joy over the award and attributed the feat to the excellent foundation laid by the institution.