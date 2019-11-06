<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abia state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the appointment of Dr. Anthony Agbazuere as his new Chief of Staff.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Umuahia, the state capital, by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, he stated that Agbazuere was until this new appointment, General Manager of the Abia State Passenger Insurance Manifest and Safety Scheme, (ASPIMSS).

The statement further stated that Agbazuere was a former Chairman of the Abia State Chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress, a former elected Executive Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA and a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

A Barrister at Law, Agbazuere holds the Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate Degrees in Law.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia state has applauded the appointment.

The PDP, in a press release issued to newsmen in Umuahia by its State Publicity Secretary, Don Ubani and obtained by newsmen Wednesday morning, expressed delight in the Governor’s choice of a seasoned loyal politician and an erudite scholar of global acclaim as his Chief of Staff.

Ubani noted that taking into consideration the significant role the office of the Chief of Staff plays in the administration of a Governor, there could not have been a better choice to fit into this position than an Icon as multi-talented and skilled as Dr Agbazuere.

He urged Agbazuere to be guided always by the Governor’s philosophy, vision and agenda for good governance and overall development of God’s own State of Abia.