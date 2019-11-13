<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has warned occupants of erosion-proned areas in the state to vacate, so as to forestall dangerous effects to the habitants of the areas.

Kalu gave the warning while speaking in a radio programme anchored in Umuahia, the Abia state capital and monitored by newsmen Wednesday morning.

He said that the State government was taking proactive measures to ensure it addresses the menace of erosion ravaging most local communities in Abia.

The commissioner regretted that Abia state was yet to have its share of ecological funds since the inception of the present administration, adding that the State government remained undeterred in its good services to the Abia populace.

“Abia has not collected its ecological funds. We are appealing to the federal government to do so, to enable the government continue more works in the erosion-proned communities. The erosion sites in Ohuhu Umuahia, government is taking good measures to see to its end”.

Asked to speak on road infrastructure, Kalu said the government has embarked on total construction and rehabilitation of roads including that of the federal government, reiterating that no project embarked upon by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration in the state would be left uncompleted.

The Commissioner, however, urged the citizens to sustain their unalloyed support to the Ikpeazu government, as it had made tremendous efforts in solving the infrastructural deficits of Abia state.