Abia State Government has vowed to sanction the traditional ruler of Aba-na-ohazu, Eze Sunday Emejiaka, and others who encourage trading across drain lines on Ngwa Road, Aba.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, warned that Government would seize and destroy such wares displayed in wrong places, adding that the offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement read, “Abia State Government has noted with dismay the persistent blockage of sections of Ngwa road, Aba, which is under construction, by some selfish traders.





“Government wishes to warn those who step over the drainage to display their wares to immediately step back and return to their respective shops within 24 hours.

“Failure to do so, Government will take immediate punitive steps including dissolution of the leadership of Ngwa Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA), sanction HRH Eze Emejiaka and others who are known to encourage trading across drain lines, seize and destroy wares displayed in wrong places as well arrest and prosecute offenders”.