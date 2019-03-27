<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said that his administration would clamp down on substandard private schools in the state.

The governor, who stated this after an inspection visit to some model schools in the state being constructed by his government, said government would ensure that all schools in the state met minimum standards.

According to him, schools should not be run in flats, adding that his government was very serious about the quality of schools.

The governor said that any school that was not good enough for his child could not be good for others.

Ikpeazu, who disclosed that his government had built four model schools with solar powered e-libraries, laboratories, staff quarters to create a semblance of an academic environment as well as rehabilitated 340 schools across the state disclosed that a strategy would be devised to provide adequate security in the schools.

To that end, he stated that government would strategize to see how to deploy men of the Abia Vigilance Group to be permanently stationed in the schools.

He also disclosed that his government was looking at the possibility of ensuring that each local government in the state had a model school.

The schools visited by the governor included Abayi Umuocham Primary and Secondary Schools, Osisioma and Osusu Amaukwa Primary and Secondary Schools, Obingwa.