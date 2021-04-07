



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has announced a review of the curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia, warning of collateral consequences.

The curfew will now be between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The curfew also affects Ohafia and Arochukwu.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Anthony Agbazuere, in Umuahia.

“All citizens are advised to strictly comply to avoid collateral consequences as security agencies are already on alert to ensure airtight enforcement of the curfew,” said Mr Agbazuere.





According to him, the decision was taken at an Abia State Security Council’s emergency meeting on Tuesday.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved that the curfew imposed in the state should henceforth commence from 8 pm to 6 am, and the towns involved are Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia, and Arochukwu,” he stated.

The Abia government had on April 5 imposed a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew on Aba and Umuahia.