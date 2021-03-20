



Abia State government has renewed its onslaught against sanitation and environmental law violators in the state, threatening to ensure the suspects are prosecuted accordingly to serve as deterrent to others.

Permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Iheanyichukwu Ubani, stated this while monitoring last Saturday’s environmental sanitation exercise in Umuahia, the capital, insisting that there will be no sacred cows.

Ubani, who spoke through the director of pollution control and environmental health of the ministry, Mr. Ikechukwu Ukegbu, added that the sanitation mobile courts have equally stepped up their action in line with the decision.

Condemning the attitude of some youths towards the exercise, he enjoined the residents not to see it as the primary duty of the government, but as a collective responsibility to keep the people away from infections.





The general manager (GM) of the state environmental protection agency (ASEPA), Comrade Eze Okwulehie, contributing, assured that in less than three months, Umuahia will become one of the cleanest capitals in the country.

Speaking further, the GM expressed dismay over the poor sanitary condition of Eket Street Junction by Owerri Road which is littered by perishable crops from the North and the surroundings of Umuahia Central Mosque.

“We have made announcements and been airing jingles in various media organisations to sensitize the residents on the need for all to join hands together to keep our environments clean always,” Okwulehie maintained.

In his comments, the leader of Hausa community in the state, Alhaji Danladi Yaro appreciated the GM for his efforts at keeping the state clean, adding that he will address the concern the GM raised about the junction and the mosque.