The Abia State Executive Council has approved the renaming of some existing colleges in the state.

The institutions renamed are, Boys Technical College, Aba to Government Technical College, Aba and Secondary Technical School, Afara to Government Technical College, Afara.

The decision to rename the colleges was taken at a meeting presided by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu held inside the Executive Chambers of Government House Umuahia on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Ezems and made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Friday.

According to the release, the Council approved that all students enrolled in the Technical schools will enjoy free education whilst Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) should as a matter of urgency construct two additional blocks of classes each in the schools.

The Council meeting further approved bifurcation of the Ministry of Education into Ministry of Basic Education and the Ministry of Post-Basic Education in order to provide better and qualitative education for Abians.





The Abia Executive Council also reviewed the current security situation in the state and country and advised vigilance, support for security agencies and an end to mindless attacks by yet to be identified hoodlums.

Recall that Abia State is currently under a siege by unknown gunmen who have launched heinous attacks on security formations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across Nigeria and which had led to several killings in the state.

Continuing, the release partly stated, “the Abia Executive council meeting recognized and approved current membership of F & GPC.

“Council approved construction of Aba Garment factory and 195 pieces of equipment for the factory currently awaiting shipment.

“Council approved further financial support for ongoing infrastructural development efforts.

“Council directed immediate clearance of six containers of medical equipment and supplies at the Apapa Wharf.

“Council approved additional road projects in line with the Kinetic Abia program of the administration”.