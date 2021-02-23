



Abia State Government has reacted to yesterday’s attack on Abayi police station in which two policemen were killed and arms carted away by gunmen.

The state government is also placing a N1m bounty on anybody who will give infornation to the recovery of arms looted by the hoodlums.

To further checkmate criminal activities in the state, Government imposes a ban on Keke/Okada operations between 7pm and 7am in all major cities of the state starting from yesterday.

A statement by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said her attention was “drawn to a mindless and cowardly attack on a police station in Aba by yet to be identified armed hoodlums in the early hours of today (Tuesday), leading to loss of precious lives and carting away of arms and ammunition.

“We wish to assure members of the public that government is working with security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime and bring them to justice as quickly as possible.





No part of Abia land will be ceded to criminals operating under any guise and we will not spare any resource in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book in no distant time and the stolen arms and ammunition recovered completely”.

Government, the statement added was worried that the arms the hoodlums carted away from law enforcement agents would most likely be used against innocent citizens.

Government while promising to give N1m to anybody that will give information which will lead to the recovery of the stolen arms, said such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The statemwnt said those attacking security agents and formations only seek to engender anarchy and fear in the minds of the people, but assured that government will not allow them to win or turn its focus away from the onerous task of rapidly developing thestate.

It implored community leaders to be vigilant, adding that parents and guardians should take more interest in the activities of their children and wards to avoid their falling prey to criminally minded individuals.