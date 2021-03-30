



The Abia State government has announced the death of its Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Ukpai Agwu, who passed in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, made available to Vanguard, described the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu as “shock” as he mourns the untimely exit of Chief Ukpai who has been a long-term associate, friend, and irreplaceable partner in progress.





“He will be sorely missed by everyone in Government in particular and Abians in General.”

He also added that “Our sincere condolences go to the immediate family, people of Ohafia LGA, and the good people of Abia State.

“May God grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss and may the soul of Chief Ukpai rest in the bosom of the Lord.