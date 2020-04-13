<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abia on Monday began a state-wide fumigation of major markets, state and local government secretariats.

Schools, stadia as well as public buildings and roads in major towns and cities will also be fumigated..

Dr Solomon Ogunji, leader of the Committee on COVID-19 handling the fumigation, said that the exercise would prevent the spread of the pandemic into Abia.

Ogunji, who is the Commissioner for Environment, said that the exercise would last three days.

He said that the committee would deploy manual spraying cans as well as motorised machines and fire-fighting trucks for the exercise.





The committee leader thanked Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for approving the state-wide fumigation.

He said it would go a long way to protect the citizenry from contracting the deadly virus.

He described the exercise as part of government’s proactive measures to forestall the spread of the virus in the state.

The state government has announced that the lockdown, which commenced on April 1, would end on Friday, April 17.

It was relaxed for three days to enable residents to restock their foodstuffs and attend Easter church services.