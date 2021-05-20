A fatal accident involving two commuter buses in Ihie, Ugwunagbo Council Area of Abia State, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, has reportedly claimed several lives, with others injured.

The accident was said to have occurred on Thursday morning when a loaded bus heading to Port Harcourt from Osisioma, Aba, ran into an oncoming bus from the opposite direction.





Although details of the incident are still hazy, eyewitnesses say more than ten people may have lost their lives in the fatal accident.

A villager said it may have been as a result of overspending and brake failure on the slippery road caused by heavy rainfall that lasted several hours from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.