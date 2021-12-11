Abia court reserves judgment on Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental human rights suit

An Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia presided over by Justice Benson Anya has concluded a hearing in the fundamental rights suit filed on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by his special counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor.

The suit filed on August 27, 2021, against the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and six others, sought the stoppage of Kanu’s prosecution and release from detention.

At issue was Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June this year.

During the last sitting on December 10, 2021, the parties joined issues and adopted their processes.

In his address to the court, Barrister Ejimakor stated: “It’s important to emphasise that the suit is aimed at barring the prosecution of Mazi Kanu and securing his release from detention because the opposite will amount to rewarding the government for the injustice inherent in the illegal rendition of Kanu.”

He relied on the relevant sections and provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, case law and other authorities to buttress his points.

In their counter-arguments, the lawyers to the respondents, which included Barristers Simon Enoch (for the AGF), Omo-Osagie M (for the Police), Amos Tori (for the Army) and C. Odukwe for the DSS, raised preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the court to entertain matters pertaining to the Federal Government.

At the conclusion of oral arguments, the judge informed parties that they would receive a hearing notice bearing the date the court would deliver its judgement.