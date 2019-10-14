<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abia State House of Assembly has urged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to consider as top priority the payment of the counterpart fund that would enable the state benefit from the United Nations General Assembly 74th Conference Fund.

The advice came as a resolution passed on the floor of the House after members deliberated and supported the motion of urgent need for the state government to fund SDGs in order to benefit from the United Nations General Assembly 74th Conference Fund, sponsored by Barr Jerry Uzosike, representing Umuahia South State Constituency.

Also, the House urged Ikpeazu to make fund available for the Planning Commission for the state to benefit from UNGA

“We are directing the chairman House Committee on SDGs and NEWMAP to go on a further fact-finding mission and report back to the House on Monday 14th of October 2019,” it stated.

The decision to deliberate on the matter followed a motion moved by the House Majority Leader, Solomon Akpulonu, that the order paper for the day’s proceeding be amended as against the first matter on the order paper, which was The Abia State Equal Opportunities Bill 2019 sponsored by the Speaker, Chinedum Orji.

According to Uzosike, whereas the United Nations General Assembly made commitment to fund SDGs in order to achieve the set goals, he pointed out that release of counterpart funds for the SDGs by the UNGA was based on activities and performance of each state.