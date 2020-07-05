



The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Chief (Mrs) Eunice Uzor-Kalu (Odiuko n’mba) on her birthday.

Chief (Mrs) Uzor-Kalu is the mother of a former Governor of Abia State and current Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Benedict Godson, described Mrs Uzor-Kalu as a great leader whose achievements cut across boundaries.

Godson described the celebrant who is also the President/Founder, Reality Organization, Worldwide, as a strong pillar for all Nigerian women of substance.





‘She’s a complete mother. She has contributed a lot towards peoples well being with her organizational and leadership qualities.

‘Of course, it’s obvious she’s the mother of our leader Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu which is also a big gift God gave to the world through her.

‘The APC family appreciates her efforts, encouragements and contributions towards the growth of our party in Abia State.

‘The party wishes Chief (Mrs) Uzor-Kalu many more years to continue her good works for humanity.’