Cabinet members in Ogun have been deployed to various parts of Abeokuta, to join in the clearing of debris, following the flood, which caused havoc in the state capital, last Friday.

This followed an order by Governor Ibikunle Amosun during the executive council meeting, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday.

Commissioners and other cabinet members have since joined residents and relevant agencies in cleaning up of the affected areas.

The governor had earlier embarked on an assessment tour of the affected areas, blaming the sad incidence on indiscriminate building of houses and dumping of refuse, particularly along waterways and drainages.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, who joined his counterparts, Chief Jide Ojuko (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) and Mr. Gbenga Adenmosun (Cooperatives and Community Development), to carry out the exercise, at Isale Oja, Kuto and Ago-Ijesha, in an interview with newsmen, said it was inevitable, in view of the magnitude of the destruction.

He said it behoves on members of the state executive council to lead by example, adding that it is to make residents know the government is deeply concerned by the loss of lives and property.

Adeneye believed that the loss would have been more, if not for the infrastructure development put in place by the Amosun administration.

The commissioner urged residents to desist from reckless dumping of refuse and building of houses along waterways and the rivers to forestall a reoccurrence.