<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Abdulrazak Namdas, Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, on Tuesday, declared his intention to contest for the prestigious position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.

This is just as some members of the House from the All Progressives Congress (APC), where Namdas belong, warned the party and its leadership to stay away from interfering in the process of electing their leaders or risk a repeat of 2015 experience.

At a press briefing in Abuja where the Namdas made known his intention, he said he was offering himself for the position of the Speaker because the 9th Assembly deserves the best leadership.

His words: “I am convinced and I believe you are aware that I possess the necessary legislative and personal credentials to effectively lead the House to enviable heights. As spokesperson for the House, I represented and defended the legislature effectively for four years; hence I am better positioned to preside and speak for the House as Speaker.

“I am not contesting because I have been anointed or endorsed by any entrenched interest; but because I am the candidate of the Nigerian people. This ambition is not self-service; it is in national interest. It is for the Nigerian project,” he said.

Speaking on his promises if elected, the Adamawa born lawmaker said a New Legislative Charter which is the contract with the Nigerian people will be driven by good laws and ethical legislative practices adding that his leadership will be desirous to enter into a contract with the Nigerian people for the good of the nation.

While admitting that the 2019 polls generated bad blood and emotions among the citizenry, the one time deputy governorship candidate assured that his leadership will work urgently and genuinely to mend fences and build bridges across the nation.

The second timer in the House further assured that his leadership will seek for laws that guarantee security of lives and property, promote unity, encourage ethnic and religious tolerance, instil discipline and restore patriotism in the country adding that rule of laws, engender equity, fairness and justice in the Nigeria state will be strictly adhere to.

In his pledge to consolidate on the gains of the Legislative Agenda of the 8th House, he said his administration will pursue a mutual relationship between the three arms of government in order to strengthen the country’s democracy.

He further vowed that they will not compromise the independence of the legislature on the altar of personal interest.

Earlier, one of his colleagues who accompanied him to declare his intention for speaker, Abdulraman Shuaibu (APC, Adamawa) urged the party not to rush in zoning the position.

Mr. Shuaibu said member should be allowed to elect their leader rather than the party interfering.

According to him, this is because these members know who is capable to lead them.

Recall that Namdas before embarking on representing his constituency Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo at the federal level had been in the journalism practice.