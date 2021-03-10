



Sani Katu, SAN, has announced withdrawal of his legal representation for the embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Katu is the second lawyer to terminate the legal appearance for Maina, who is facing prosecution by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering.

His firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited is also a defendant in the trial.

J. K. Gadzama, SAN, was the first counsel to abandon Maina to his fate when he withdrew from the case after Maina had jumped bail and fled the country.

Similarly, Adeola Adedipe, who represented Maina’s company also pulled out from the matter.

Anayo Adibe, another lawyer engaged by Maina to handle his defence after his arrest in Niger Republic, was later disengaged few days before the commencement of trial to pave way for Katu.





At a resumed sitting o Wednesday, Katu did not adduce reason for his decision to withdraw from the case.

“My lord, the matter is adjourned for continuation of hearing and for us to bring another witness today. But, before then, we have an application we are compelled to make.

“The application is to seek for leave of this Court to withdraw from this matter. In doing this, we appreciate the court’s indulgence,” Katu stated.

But the prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdullah, raised objection to the oral withdrawal application.

He urged the court to discountenance it, and compel Maina and his defence team to proceed with the business of the day.

Reacting, Katu, pleaded the court for a short adjournment to enable him to file a formal application to withdraw from the trial.