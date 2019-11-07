<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), was, on Thursday, wheeled into Court 6, Federal High Court, Abuja, where his bail application is expected to be taken.

Maina, who was dressed in light green colour caftan, was in a wheelchair.

The former chairman of PRTM was looking pensive and sickly.

Maina had, on Oct. 25, arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Okon Abang.

He was charged with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

While Maina is the 1st defendant in the case, the company was the 2nd defendant.

On Monday, the court adjourned till Tuesday to take his application seeking an abridgment of time to hear his bail application earlier fixed for Nov. 19 and also for continuation of evidence by the prosecution’s first witness.

However, when the matter was called on Tuesday, Maina was not in court.

He was said to be indisposed.

Justice Abang, therefore, adjourned the ruling on bail application until Nov. 7.

However, as at the time of filing this report, Maina’s case was yet to be called.