



Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says he has a cordial relationship with Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

While responding to questions from senators who grilled him on Wednesday, he said he has a cordial relationship with Magu.

Bawa said after his appointment, Magu congratulated and wished him success.

“I have a cordial relationship with the former Acting Chairman. He congratulated me on my nomination and wished me success,” he said.

Magu was suspended from office in July and subsequently grilled by a panel set up to probe corruption allegations levelled against him.





He denied all the allegations but the panel led by former President of the Appeal Court, Justice Ayo Salami, probed him and recommended his dismissal from the EFCC.

During his screening, Bawa also told the senate about his perception on “media trial” of politically exposed persons.

He said once a case has been charged to court, the anti-corruption agency does not have control over how media will report it.

He said that the agency had recorded over 90 percent success rate on all the matters that were charged to court.

Bawa said though some of the convictions the agency secured were on simple cases, especially cyber fraud, EFCC is also securing convictions of high profile persons despite long court processes.