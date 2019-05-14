<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara state Governor-elect Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Tuesday denied falsification of his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certification presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a requirement to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Mallam Abdulrazaq added that he graduated from the Government College, Kaduna, Kaduna state and graduated in June 1976.

One Adekunle Abraham (claimant) had instituted a case against the governor-elect (defendant) in a Kwara state High Court alleging presentation of fake WAEC result to INEC.

In his writ of summon Abraham said “that Governor-elect Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has given false information about his result and that is what he deposed to in an affidavit.”

He also asked for an order of the court that Abdulrazaq is not the qualified candidate for the election. Those are our prayers before the court.”

The case came up for mention on Tuesday, but counsel to the defendant Lawal Jimoh told the court he was still within the stipulated time.

He added that he was served May 2nd, adding that the time elapsed June 2nd this year.

Already, Mr. Jimoh added that he had filed a memorandum of appearance.

Speaking with reporters on the alleged perjury, by his client Jimoph: “One Abraham Adekunle took the governor-elect to court in respect of the credentials submitted to INEC, saying they were forged.

“We were served on May 3rd this year and we have one month to file our defence. We are still within the time limits. Our time elapses June 2nd. Immediately we were served on May 2nd, we filed our memorandum of appearance on the matter. We are ready for the matter.

“Governor-elect did not present fake WAEC result to INEC to contest the 2019 governorship election. He attended Government College, Kaduna and of course, he wrote his WAEC 1976. The records are there. They are

clear. I am very sure.”

Also speaking Counsel Oludele Lawrence Ola said: “In accordance with the Electoral Act, any person who is reasonably believed that information deposed to in an affidavit by a candidate to an election is false has the locus standi to institute an action prior to election either at the Federal High Court or High Court of the state.

And it is upon this ground that the claimant in this case has filed this action.

“Actually this case is slated for mention today because defendant is yet to file their statement of defence, though, they have filed a memorandum of appearance. The court said they are still within the time to file their defence.

“The defendant deposed to an affidavit that he got a West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate dated 1976 and based on our findings, it is a cock and bull story. As a matter of fact, it is perjury. The WAEC result in question is the one the governor-elect submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while filing the commission’s form.”

Presiding judge adjourned the case till June 10th, 2019 for mention.