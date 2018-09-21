The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has condoled the family of Brigadier General David Bamigboye (retd) and the entire Omu-Aran community in Irepodun Local Government Area of the State over the demise of the septuagenarian and first Military Governor of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abdulwahab Oba, said the Governor received the news of the death of General Bamigboye with rude shock and described it as a colossal loss to the entire state.

“The vacuum left by the demise of the former Governor particularly at this transition period will be difficult to fill up, considering his advice and wisdom,” he said.

The statement described the deceased as an embodiment of humility and fear of God, saying the government and the entire Kwarans will miss him for his selfless service to the state.

It added that late General Bamigboye will remain evergreen in the history of the state for his laudable achievements as the first Governor and laying a solid foundation for the growth and development of the state.

Governor Ahmed prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family, Omu-Aran community, government and entire Kwarans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.