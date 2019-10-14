<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano State government has issued a red alert to parents and guardians to be vigilant, following the furore generated by the abduction of nine Kano teenagers, rechristened and sold out to slavery in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The Kano police command had last Friday announced that “a syndicate perpetrating this heinous act was busted and Eight (8) suspects that specialized in kidnapping, concealment and keeping in confinement kidnapped persons, buying and selling of minors and trafficking in persons were tracked and arrested.”

Accordingly, “Nine (9) kidnapped victims were rescued at Onitsha in Anambra State. All suspects confessed to their offences.”

A Press Statement by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor quoted his principal to have tasked parents to be vigilant considering the recent developments.

According to the statement, Ganduje cautioned them “to be very vigilant with what is happening around them. They should keep vigil at all times. Nothing should be taken for granted.”

The governor said, “With the help of Allah, the Almighty, our security agencies are serving our nation relentlessly. Kano state is having this as a great advantage. Kano is no longer a haven for criminals.”

Assuring that the state would further strengthen the use of modern technology in fighting crimes and criminals Ganduje added, “Community policing when met with the patriotic commitment of the security agencies, criminals would not have any hiding location.”

The governor acknowledged that all heads of security agencies, ranging from the Commissioner of Police, Kano Command, Director State Security Service, heads of Military, Airforce, and other agencies, “are up to the task in fighting crimes in the state.”

He also assured the security agencies of government’s continued support and dedication in the area of security, insisting that “all hands must be on deck for our state and the nation at large, to enjoy lasting peace.”

“This is singular action shows the real and patriotic synergy and commitment of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service, Military and all other security agencies in making sure that criminal activities are tackled head-on.”