



The Commissioner of Police (CP), Anambra State Command, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas, has visited Omor community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state on a fact-finding mission over the recent kidnap of five persons by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The victims were allegedly kidnapped last Saturday along Idani-Kogi expressway in the local government area while driving along the road in a private car.

The state police command’s spokesperson, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the commissioner’s visit in a press release, said Kuryas visited the area to inspect the level of deployment of security men to the area.





Mohammed said: “The CP who was accompanied by the Commanding Officer, 302 Artillery Regiment, Col. Abdulsalam A. Sambo, also visited HRH, the Igwe of Omor, Dr. Chris Chidume Oranu, at his palace.

“The CP expressed concern over what he described as an unfortunate incident and assured the Igwe that the Command had commenced investigations to rescue the hostages, ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act in order to bring them to justice.”

Mohammed listed other senior police officers who accompanied the commissioner to the area to include DCP Salman G. Dogo (Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations); ACP Babalola R. Adewuyi (Assistant Commissioner of Police CID); and ACP Abdulkadir El-Jamal (Commander No. 29 PMF, Anambra), among others.