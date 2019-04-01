<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Alhaji Yahaya Lau, a senior civil servant in Taraba State, who was abducted three days ago, has regained his freedom.

It was gathered that N5million ransom was paid to his abductors before his release.

A family source told newsmen that the ransom was deposited at a forest, near Kwando village in Ardo-Kola local government area before his release at about 10.30 last night.

A family source told newsmen that the kidnappers had carted away N5 million in Alhaji Yahaya’s house before they abducted him.

“He was handed over to us in good health and his two phones was also given to him at the time of his release,” a family member said.