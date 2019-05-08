<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe, who was kidnapped on Sunday, said N5.045 million was paid to secure his release.

Adegbehingbe disclosed this, yesterday, in Ile-Ife in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at his residence on the university campus.

The surgeon, who said he was hale and healthy, attributed his release to the power of God.

He said the kidnappers, who initially demanded N30 million, later collected N5.045 million for his release after much negotiation.

The don condemned the level of insecurity across the country, saying majority of the youths were jobless and have resorted to crime.

“The Federal Government needs to invest more in security; we need to know the identity of people coming in and going out of the town, state and the country at large.

“The people who abducted me were Fulani herdsmen and they had four guns and multiple rounds of ammunition as well as different dangerous weapons, ” he said.

He called for community policing as well as provision of employment for the youths.

“I also thank the security operatives, the entire OAU and OAUTHC communities, our families, church members and all other well wishers for their prayers and other support rendered,’’ he said.

President of the Nigeria Medical Association in Osun State, Prof. Oluwole Komolafe, who also thanked God for Adegbehingbe’s release, said the Federal Government should look into the issue of security across the country.

Another colleague of Adegbehingbe and consultant cardiologist at OAU Teaching Hospital Complex, Prof. Rasaq Adebayo, said: “We thank God for the release of our colleague for we cannot afford to miss an intelligent, competent and qualified surgeon like him.”

The university Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, while speaking with newsmen, confirmed the release of the kidnapped lecturer at about 8 pm on Monday.