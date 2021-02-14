



Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who was abducted on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by gunmen, has regained her freedom.

The nursing mother was said to have been released by her abductors in the early hours of Sunday.

Newsmen reports that Mrs Onyia was abducted on Tuesday evening at Woji while driving home after work.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed Mrs Onyia’s release in a statement on Sunday, described her release as a “Valentine gift to her family.”

“The Rivers Police Command is pleased to announce the unconditional release of Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with NTA Port Harcourt, who was kidnapped last week.

“Her release was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted by the command as directed by the authority.





“Her abductors on seeing the red flag and oblivious of the fact that we were closing in on them, however, bowed to the seeming pressure and abandoned her, from where she was sighted and rescued.

“She is currently receiving medical attention and will be debriefed and released to reunite with her waiting family,” Mr Omoni, a superintendent of police, stated.

He said at the time of her abduction, the police had assured her family, the Nigeria Union of Journalists and civil society organisations that the police would secure her early release.

The police have kept to their promise, Mr Omoni said.

“The command remains resolute in providing the enabling environment for all to realise their full potential in the state,” the spokesperson added.