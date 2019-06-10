<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two pupils abducted from their school in Obosi in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, were on Sunday, found in a hotel in Onitsha.

It was learnt that the pupils were siblings.

According to a source, the pupils were abducted from their school on Monday last week during a break.

The source added, “Some men arrived in the school around the break period at about 11.45am and took away the pupils.

“The pupils were lured with biscuits and drinks.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the siblings were rescued from their abductors in good condition.

The police spokesperson gave the names of the suspected abductors as Maduako Chukwuka and Michael Chukwuebuka.

Mohammed said they were nabbed in Nkpor in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the pupils were abducted from their school and hid in a hotel in Onitsha.

The PPRO stated, “Following intelligence report, police detectives attached to the Isiowulu Division arrested one Maduako Chukwuka, male, aged 23, and Michael Chukwuebuka, also male and aged 22, both of the Anglican Lane, Nkpor in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The suspects abducted two kids, Chinezerem Nkwoemezie, 10, and Nzube Nkwoemezie, eight, both male and of same parents and address from their school at Odume, Obosi, and hid them in an isolated hotel in Onitsha.

“The police detectives traced the hotel, rescued the victims unhurt and arrested the hoodlums.”

He said the case was being investigated after which the suspects would be charged to court.