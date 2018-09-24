A former minister of science and technology, Abdu Bulama, and four others have appeared before the Federal High Court, Damaturu on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Others defendants are Mohammed Kadai, a former commissioner in Yobe; Abba Tata, deputy coordinator of Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation; Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks.

The defendants are being tried for criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N229 million.

However, after their appearance, the court adjourned as one of the defendants was not in court and required medical attention abroad.

The prosecution counsel, Haruna Abdulkadir, did not oppose the adjournment, noting that “the issue of health is natural, very vital and inevitable.”

The judge, Hammada Dashen, adjourned the case till October 15, and also ordered the release of the passport of the sick defendant to enable him travel.