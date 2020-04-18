<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Presidency has told those wishing to pay condolence visits over the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, to remain at home and pray for the soul of the deceased.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made this known to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

He said: ”We just received the body of Abba Kyari, the deceased Chief of Staff to the President, in Abuja.

“In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

”Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well-meaning friends, family members, and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

”May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.”





The funeral prayer for the late chief of staff was performed at the Defence House, Abuja, in line with the Federal Ministry of Health’s guidelines regarding victims of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The remains of Abba Kyari was later transported to the Muslim section of the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, at about 10.45 a.m., where it was committed to mother earth by health officials.

The Presidency had, on April 18, announced the death of Abba Kyari who had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19.

The announcement, which was conveyed in a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, indicated that Kyari died on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had disclosed that as at 11.00 p.m on April 17, there were 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, while 157 patients had recovered, with 17 deaths recorded.